Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JPM, MSTR, RILY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 373,790 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 37.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 368.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 42,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:
MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 38,777 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 330.1% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,700 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) saw options trading volume of 8,375 contracts, representing approximately 837,500 underlying shares or approximately 329.8% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 253,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,500 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
