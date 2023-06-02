Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IRBT, DDD, AA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT), where a total of 4,812 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 481,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.9% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 560,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,800 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD) saw options trading volume of 9,504 contracts, representing approximately 950,400 underlying shares or approximately 80% of DDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of DDD. Below is a chart showing DDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 30,171 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 77.4% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,700 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
