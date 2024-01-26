Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HUM, NOC, PRU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total of 34,468 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 134.7% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 1,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,200 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 7,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 797,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.4% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 802,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,600 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) saw options trading volume of 8,635 contracts, representing approximately 863,500 underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,000 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

