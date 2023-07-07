Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HUM, AA, MS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total of 12,508 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.2% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring July 14, 2023, with 1,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,800 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 33,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 481,500 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 52,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.7% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 20,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HUM options, AA options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

