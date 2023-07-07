News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HUM, AA, MS

July 07, 2023 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total of 12,508 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.2% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring July 14, 2023, with 1,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,800 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 33,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 481,500 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 52,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.7% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 20,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
