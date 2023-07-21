Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GXO, HELE, WST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO), where a total of 6,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 642,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 87% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 738,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,600 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) saw options trading volume of 5,613 contracts, representing approximately 561,300 underlying shares or approximately 86.4% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 649,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,300 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) options are showing a volume of 2,314 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 231,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.8% of WST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares of WST. Below is a chart showing WST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
