News & Insights

Markets
GXO

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GXO, HELE, WST

July 21, 2023 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO), where a total of 6,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 642,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 87% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 738,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,600 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) saw options trading volume of 5,613 contracts, representing approximately 561,300 underlying shares or approximately 86.4% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 649,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,300 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) options are showing a volume of 2,314 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 231,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.8% of WST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares of WST. Below is a chart showing WST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GXO options, HELE options, or WST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 PXE Videos
 Institutional Holders of STWO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GXO
HELE
WST

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.