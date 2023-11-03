Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GWW, UBER, OLED

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW), where a total of 1,995 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 199,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 311,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,500 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 109,449 contracts, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 6,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,200 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) options are showing a volume of 2,194 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 219,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 352,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,100 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

