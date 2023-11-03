Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GWW, UBER, OLED

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW), where a total of 1,995 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 199,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 311,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,500 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:
Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 109,449 contracts, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 6,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,200 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) options are showing a volume of 2,194 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 219,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 352,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,100 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GWW options, UBER options, or OLED options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ETFs Holding SHPG
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IVP
CHK Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.