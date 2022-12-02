Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GS, TOWN, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 26,240 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
TowneBank (Symbol: TOWN) options are showing a volume of 1,381 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 138,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.8% of TOWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 133,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,000 underlying shares of TOWN. Below is a chart showing TOWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 246,943 contracts, representing approximately 24.7 million underlying shares or approximately 86.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 13,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
