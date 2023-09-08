Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GPRE, NUE, DASH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE), where a total volume of 2,912 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 291,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.6% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 683,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,200 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 4,945 contracts, representing approximately 494,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,900 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 12,570 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $86 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,100 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:
