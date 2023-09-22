Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GPN, GM, BIIB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), where a total volume of 9,059 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 905,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 8,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 857,400 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 66,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 12,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 4,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 419,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 749,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,600 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:
