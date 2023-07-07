Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, LEN, COF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 130,051 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $121 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 16,891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) options are showing a volume of 12,547 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 2,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,100 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 9,363 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 936,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike put option expiring July 07, 2023, with 2,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,800 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

