Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GM, ATGE, SAVA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 64,834 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.3% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 7,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,600 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Adtalem Global Education Inc (Symbol: ATGE) options are showing a volume of 2,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 271,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of ATGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 483,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ATGE. Below is a chart showing ATGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) options are showing a volume of 4,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 405,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 739,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GM options, ATGE options, or SAVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

