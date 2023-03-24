Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GES, URI, SKT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES), where a total volume of 4,635 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 463,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 965,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,000 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 5,191 contracts, representing approximately 519,100 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT) options are showing a volume of 5,331 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 533,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of SKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of SKT. Below is a chart showing SKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

