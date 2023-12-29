Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FYBR, GIII, DDOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Frontier Communications Parent Inc (Symbol: FYBR), where a total of 7,765 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 776,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of FYBR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of FYBR. Below is a chart showing FYBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII) options are showing a volume of 3,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 369,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of GIII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 839,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of GIII. Below is a chart showing GIII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 13,812 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FYBR options, GIII options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.