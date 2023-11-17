News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EXPE, AAPL, AMZN

November 17, 2023 — 02:08 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total volume of 35,922 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 116.6% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 11,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 512,274 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 51.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 75,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 483,640 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 48.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.8% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $144 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 48,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $144 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

