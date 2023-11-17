Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EXPE, AAPL, AMZN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total volume of 35,922 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 116.6% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 11,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 512,274 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 51.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 75,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 483,640 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 48.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.8% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $144 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 48,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $144 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EXPE options, AAPL options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CALL Price Target
DBCP market cap history
WLK Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.