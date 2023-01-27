Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ETSY, TH, SOFI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 14,045 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.6% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,800 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) options are showing a volume of 2,954 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 295,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 576,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 180,289 contracts, representing approximately 18.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring February 03, 2023, with 23,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, TH options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
