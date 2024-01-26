Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ENVX, WSO, JBLU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX), where a total of 17,962 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO) saw options trading volume of 1,327 contracts, representing approximately 132,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of WSO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 309,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of WSO. Below is a chart showing WSO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
And JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU) saw options trading volume of 90,448 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of JBLU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 26,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of JBLU. Below is a chart showing JBLU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ENVX options, WSO options, or JBLU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
