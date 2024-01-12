Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DVN, PEP, TTD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total volume of 46,501 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 3,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,500 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 24,078 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 484,400 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 18,890 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,100 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DVN options, PEP options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.