Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DVA, WDAY, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA), where a total volume of 5,469 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 546,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.4% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 787,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,100 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 10,269 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,800 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 3,658 contracts, representing approximately 365,800 underlying shares or approximately 66.4% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 550,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,100 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DVA options, WDAY options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
