Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DLTR, TWLO, CHPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total volume of 25,243 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 116.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 20,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.3% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,500 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) saw options trading volume of 227,800 contracts, representing approximately 22.8 million underlying shares or approximately 110.6% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring December 01, 2023, with 55,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, TWLO options, or CHPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

