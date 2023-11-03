News & Insights

Markets
DLTR

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DLTR, TWLO, CHPT

November 03, 2023 — 03:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total volume of 25,243 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 116.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 20,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.3% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,500 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) saw options trading volume of 227,800 contracts, representing approximately 22.8 million underlying shares or approximately 110.6% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring December 01, 2023, with 55,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, TWLO options, or CHPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of NYC
 Institutional Holders of BCML
 BSCL Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DLTR
TWLO
CHPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.