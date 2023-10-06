Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DLTR, KR, AES

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total volume of 12,437 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.5% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,900 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 27,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And AES Corp (Symbol: AES) saw options trading volume of 39,939 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of AES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 18,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AES. Below is a chart showing AES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

