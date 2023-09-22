Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DIS, THO, SCHL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 135,787 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 9,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 975,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:
Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 4,105 contracts, representing approximately 410,500 underlying shares or approximately 79.1% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL) options are showing a volume of 1,913 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 191,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74% of SCHL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 258,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,600 underlying shares of SCHL. Below is a chart showing SCHL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DIS options, THO options, or SCHL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.