Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DIS, THO, SCHL

September 22, 2023 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 135,787 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 9,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 975,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 4,105 contracts, representing approximately 410,500 underlying shares or approximately 79.1% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL) options are showing a volume of 1,913 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 191,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74% of SCHL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 258,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,600 underlying shares of SCHL. Below is a chart showing SCHL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, THO options, or SCHL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

