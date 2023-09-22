Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DG, ITRI, V

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total of 35,658 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.4% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 3,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,500 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Itron Inc (Symbol: ITRI) options are showing a volume of 2,064 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 206,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of ITRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ITRI. Below is a chart showing ITRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 31,204 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 59% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 8,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 887,100 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DG options, ITRI options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of NOCT
TUEM shares outstanding history
GOVT Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.