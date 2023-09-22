Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DG, ITRI, V

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total of 35,658 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.4% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 3,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,500 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Itron Inc (Symbol: ITRI) options are showing a volume of 2,064 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 206,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of ITRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ITRI. Below is a chart showing ITRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 31,204 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 59% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 8,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 887,100 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DG options, ITRI options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

