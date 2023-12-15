Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DE, NKE, GNRC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 10,159 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 30,147 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike put option expiring December 22, 2023, with 1,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,300 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:
And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 5,271 contracts, representing approximately 527,100 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,900 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
