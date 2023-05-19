Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DE, NFLX, CMG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 78,083 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 472.9% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 7,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 778,300 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 266,109 contracts, representing approximately 26.6 million underlying shares or approximately 459.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 23,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 12,569 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 345.9% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 363,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2100 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:

