Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DBI, MRNA, MMM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Designer Brands Inc (Symbol: DBI), where a total volume of 8,445 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 844,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.1% of DBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,000 underlying shares of DBI. Below is a chart showing DBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 26,634 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,800 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 19,166 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 1,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,600 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

