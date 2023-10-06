Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DAL, RBLX, SLG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 34,684 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 46,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 4,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,400 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) saw options trading volume of 8,325 contracts, representing approximately 832,500 underlying shares or approximately 41% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,200 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
