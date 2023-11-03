Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DAL, CTLT, LULU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 50,855 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.6% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 6,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 639,300 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) options are showing a volume of 12,736 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of CTLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 10,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CTLT. Below is a chart showing CTLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 14,222 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 1,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
