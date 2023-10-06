Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CYTK, FSLR, TTD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK), where a total volume of 14,347 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 136.4% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 21,638 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 110.6% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,300 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 32,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,000 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CYTK options, FSLR options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.