Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CXW, AMR, AMZN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW), where a total volume of 6,924 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 692,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 110.5% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 626,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) saw options trading volume of 3,315 contracts, representing approximately 331,500 underlying shares or approximately 106% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,700 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 538,079 contracts, representing approximately 53.8 million underlying shares or approximately 104.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $138 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 58,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:
