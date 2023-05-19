News & Insights

Markets
CVNA

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVNA, AGO, RIVN

May 19, 2023 — 03:54 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 86,836 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 6,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 624,400 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO) options are showing a volume of 926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 92,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of AGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 220,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of AGO. Below is a chart showing AGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 91,007 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 9,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 974,400 underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, AGO options, or RIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AIXI
 DOCS Videos
 Funds Holding SSTK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVNA
AGO
RIVN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.