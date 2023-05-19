Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVNA, AGO, RIVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 86,836 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 6,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 624,400 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO) options are showing a volume of 926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 92,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of AGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 220,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of AGO. Below is a chart showing AGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 91,007 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 9,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 974,400 underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

