Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CUBI, UPST, C

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Customers Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CUBI), where a total volume of 2,846 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 284,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.3% of CUBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 382,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 1,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,800 underlying shares of CUBI. Below is a chart showing CUBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 40,989 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,600 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 80,797 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 19,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

