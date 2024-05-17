Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CUBI, UPST, C

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 40,989 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,600 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 80,797 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 19,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CUBI options, UPST options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding ELTX
Institutional Holders of FISI
Institutional Holders of PEN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.