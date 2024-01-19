News & Insights

Markets
CSCO

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CSCO, MMM, AMR

January 19, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), where a total volume of 91,423 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.7% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 31,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 14,510 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,400 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) saw options trading volume of 1,185 contracts, representing approximately 118,500 underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 210,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 84 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,400 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CSCO options, MMM options, or AMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CXDC YTD Return
 SYNC YTD Return
 JUPW Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSCO
MMM
AMR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.