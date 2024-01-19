Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CSCO, MMM, AMR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), where a total volume of 91,423 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.7% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 31,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 14,510 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,400 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) saw options trading volume of 1,185 contracts, representing approximately 118,500 underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 210,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 84 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,400 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

