Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRWD, SRPT, AI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 25,763 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.1% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024 , with 1,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,100 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 10,584 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 96.3% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,900 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 24,329 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 12,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

