Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRWD, SRPT, AI

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 10,584 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 96.3% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,900 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 24,329 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 12,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, SRPT options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Stocks Insiders And Hedge Funds Are Buying
ETFs Holding CAKE
NYF Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.