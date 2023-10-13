News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COP, VRTX, NOW

October 13, 2023 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP), where a total volume of 26,716 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.3% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 3,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,300 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) options are showing a volume of 4,666 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 466,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 943,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,600 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 5,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 509,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,500 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COP options, VRTX options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
