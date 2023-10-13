Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COP, VRTX, NOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP), where a total volume of 26,716 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.3% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 3,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,300 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) options are showing a volume of 4,666 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 466,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 943,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,600 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 5,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 509,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,500 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COP options, VRTX options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
