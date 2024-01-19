News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COP, ADM, DD

January 19, 2024 — 03:30 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP), where a total of 26,126 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.1% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,700 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) options are showing a volume of 15,744 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike put option expiring February 02, 2024, with 2,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,000 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

And DuPont (Symbol: DD) options are showing a volume of 12,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike put option expiring February 02, 2024, with 3,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,000 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COP options, ADM options, or DD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

