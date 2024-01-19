Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COP, ADM, DD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP), where a total of 26,126 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.1% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,700 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) options are showing a volume of 15,744 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike put option expiring February 02, 2024, with 2,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,000 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:
And DuPont (Symbol: DD) options are showing a volume of 12,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike put option expiring February 02, 2024, with 3,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,000 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:
