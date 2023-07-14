Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COMM, MU, GBX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM), where a total volume of 21,618 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.2% of COMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 667,400 underlying shares of COMM. Below is a chart showing COMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 110,127 contracts, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 12,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX) saw options trading volume of 3,112 contracts, representing approximately 311,200 underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of GBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 509,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,100 underlying shares of GBX. Below is a chart showing GBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

