Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COF, CBOE, ULTA

January 05, 2024 — 04:44 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total of 17,934 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.5% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 4,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 496,300 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 4,999 contracts, representing approximately 499,900 underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 838,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,200 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 3,316 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 331,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 599,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,400 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COF options, CBOE options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

