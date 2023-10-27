Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CMG, BKNG, NVDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 27,075 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 1127.9% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 240,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1950 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 1,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1950 strike highlighted in orange:
Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 6,897 contracts, representing approximately 689,700 underlying shares or approximately 281.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 245,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2300 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 112.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 243.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 141,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.2 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMG options, BKNG options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Income Calendar
TSN Split History
CSLT YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.