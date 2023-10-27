Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CMG, BKNG, NVDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 27,075 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 1127.9% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 240,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1950 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 1,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1950 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 6,897 contracts, representing approximately 689,700 underlying shares or approximately 281.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 245,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2300 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 112.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 243.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 141,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.2 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

