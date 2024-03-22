Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CMG, BA, ALNY

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 144,395 contracts, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares or approximately 162.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 11,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY) options are showing a volume of 11,139 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 144.8% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 769,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,400 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMG options, BA options, or ALNY options
