CMG

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CMG, BA, ALNY

March 22, 2024 — 03:36 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 6,807 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 680,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 307.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 221,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2910 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,500 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2910 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 144,395 contracts, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares or approximately 162.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 11,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY) options are showing a volume of 11,139 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 144.8% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 769,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,400 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

