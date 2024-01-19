Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CL, TXN, CVX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL), where a total volume of 23,513 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.8% of CL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 995,100 underlying shares of CL. Below is a chart showing CL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 25,532 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,500 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 45,600 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,700 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
