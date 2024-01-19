News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CL, TXN, CVX

January 19, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL), where a total volume of 23,513 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.8% of CL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 995,100 underlying shares of CL. Below is a chart showing CL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 25,532 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,500 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 45,600 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,700 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CL options, TXN options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

