Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CHTR, TGT, PXD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total of 15,135 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 143.1% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 54,494 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.8% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,900 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) options are showing a volume of 20,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.6% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,600 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CHTR options, TGT options, or PXD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.