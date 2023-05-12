Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CG, OXY, SMG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG), where a total of 16,160 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of CG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 8,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 820,500 underlying shares of CG. Below is a chart showing CG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 45,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) options are showing a volume of 3,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 332,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 771,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,900 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CG options, OXY options, or SMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:

