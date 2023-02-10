Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CF, VLO, MMM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF), where a total of 13,825 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.6% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,700 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 18,846 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,900 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 19,890 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 6,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 655,000 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CF options, VLO options, or MMM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

