Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CEIX, CVX, KMX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX), where a total of 2,937 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 293,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.2% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 418,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,200 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 76,263 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 69.9% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,000 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 12,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,600 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

