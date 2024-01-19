Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BX, PAYC, TRV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total of 17,212 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $119 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,400 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $119 strike highlighted in orange:
Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) saw options trading volume of 3,001 contracts, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 670,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,800 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV) saw options trading volume of 5,845 contracts, representing approximately 584,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of TRV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,800 underlying shares of TRV. Below is a chart showing TRV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
