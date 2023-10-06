Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BLK, THC, ANET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total volume of 2,933 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 293,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 641,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $640 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,700 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:
Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) saw options trading volume of 6,337 contracts, representing approximately 633,700 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,500 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 7,297 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 729,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,700 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BLK options, THC options, or ANET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
