Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BIRK, RGR, ROKU

May 17, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Birkenstock Holding PLC (Symbol: BIRK), where a total of 2,275 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 227,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of BIRK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 478,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,400 underlying shares of BIRK. Below is a chart showing BIRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) options are showing a volume of 691 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 69,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 149,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,000 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 23,622 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BIRK options, RGR options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

