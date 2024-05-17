Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BIRK, RGR, ROKU

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) options are showing a volume of 691 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 69,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 149,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,000 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 23,622 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
