Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BIRK, RGR, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Birkenstock Holding PLC (Symbol: BIRK), where a total of 2,275 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 227,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of BIRK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 478,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 2,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,400 underlying shares of BIRK. Below is a chart showing BIRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) options are showing a volume of 691 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 69,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 149,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,000 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 23,622 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

