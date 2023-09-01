Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BAC, CEIX, EXPE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total of 148,490 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.8% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 35.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 14,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX) saw options trading volume of 2,245 contracts, representing approximately 224,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 545,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,300 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 10,287 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BAC options, CEIX options, or EXPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
