Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AVGO, TTD, LLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 44,394 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.9% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1120 strike put option expiring December 22, 2023, with 2,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,900 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1120 strike highlighted in orange:
The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 34,572 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 2,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,700 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 21,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.9% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $575 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,400 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $575 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, TTD options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
