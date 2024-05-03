Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AVGO, DAL, MNST

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 124,576 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.9% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 54,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) saw options trading volume of 45,600 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 77.4% of MNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 15,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MNST. Below is a chart showing MNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, DAL options, or MNST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Energy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
Amcor Average Annual Return
BALL Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.