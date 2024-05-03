Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AVGO, DAL, MNST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 34,082 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 140% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1280 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024 , with 3,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,400 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1280 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 124,576 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.9% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 54,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) saw options trading volume of 45,600 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 77.4% of MNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 15,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MNST. Below is a chart showing MNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, DAL options, or MNST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.